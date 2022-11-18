Impact News: PCO Segments Cut From Last Night’s Show, Tickets On Sale For Canada Return

– Impact Wrestling reportedly cut some segments for PCO from last night’s episode of their show. PWInsider reports that there were vignettes that follow up on PCO’s status but were cut out for an unknown reason.

PCO was last seen on the November 11th episode of the show when his hand burst out of a grave at the end of the show.

– Tickets are now on sale for Impact’s Sacrifice PPV on March 24th, 2023 and thew post-Sacrifice TV taping on March 25th in Windsor, Ontario. Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Sami Callihan, Mike Bailey, Heath, Rhino, Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, Gisele Shaw, Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka and Rosemary are advertised for the taping, which you can get tickets for here.