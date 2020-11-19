Impact Plus Celebrating Rich Swann With Month of Special Programming

Rich Swann is set to be the focus of Impact Plus over the next month, as the service pays tribute to the Impact Wrestling World Champion. Impact Wrestling announced on Wednesday that the next month is “Rich Swann Month” on the service, which got an overhaul over the weekend just before Turning Point.

The announcement reads:

The way Rich Swann blazed back from career threatening injuries to win the IMPACT World Championship at last month’s BOUND FOR GLORY© Pay-Per-View event is one of the biggest stories of the year.

To celebrate his incredible comeback, IMPACT Plus is proud to present a month of special programming featuring the reigning World Champion. Rich Swann Month is currently streaming on IMPACT’s newly improved digital subscription service.

Highlights include:

FACE-TO-FACE: RICH SWANN vs SAMI CALLIHAN (now live)

The bitter rivals join host Josh Mathews relive their classic one-on-one match from last year’s REBELLION event.

RICH SWANN’S FAVE FIVE (now live)

Rich Swann is still a wrestling fanboy at heart, and here he introduces five of his favorites from IMPACT history including classics involving Ric Flair, Mick Foley, AJ Styles and Low Ki.

IMPACT! CONNECTED: RICH SWANN (premieres November 26)

The reigning IMPACT Champion answers fans’ questions in a no holds barred format. To submit your Qs use #IMPACTConnected on Twitter.

RICH SWANN vs ERIC YOUNG, BOUND FOR GLORY (premieres December 3)

Just nine months after suffering catastrophic injuries to his foot, leg and back, Swann challenges Eric Young for the IMPACT World Title. The main event from last month’s BOUND FOR GLORY event premieres on IMPACT Plus.

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: SWANN vs YOUNG (premieres December 10)

Three years ago D’Lo Brown helped save Swann’s career; now in the first episode of a new IMPACT Plus Original Series, the pro wrestling legend helps Swann reflect on the match where he finally became World Champion. ­­­

Plus, last weekend’s critically acclaimed TURNING POINT event, which was headlined by Swann’s successful defense against Callihan has been encored on YouTube and Facebook.