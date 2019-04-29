Impact Wrestling News: Impact Plus To Launch On Wednesday, Several TV Tapings Set For This Week, Joint Event Scheduled For Friday

– Impact Wrestling will launch their streaming service, Impact Plus, on Wednesday. It will replace the Global Wrestling Network.

– Impact will take TV at the Rebel Complex in Toronto, Ontario, featuring the return of Rob Van Dam. They will also hold TV tapings on Friday and Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

– On Sunday, Impact will present a joint event with House of Glory in Jamaica, Queens at Club Amazura on Impact Plus. Those scheduled include Brian Cage, Johnny Impact, Anthony Gangone, LAX, Taya Valkyrie, Mante, Rich Swann, The North, Ken Broadway, Evander James, OVE, Sonya Strong, Violette, Alisha Edwards, Eddie Edwards, The Rascalz, The NYWK, Tessa Blanchard, Scarlett Bordeaux and Moose.