Impact Plus Launches Free Content For Halloween Week

Impact Wrestling has announced a week of free content for their Impact+ service in honor of this being the week of Halloween. This includes a collection showcasing the most horrifying matches in the company’s history. The announcement reads:

Halloween Week Comes to IMPACT Plus

Streaming now on IMPACT Plus, celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year with a FREE collection featuring the Most Horrifying Matches in IMPACT Wrestling history! Relive gruesome match types such as Monster’s Ball, Barbed Wire Massacre, Doomsday Chamber of Blood and many more. Bear witness to terrifying creatures like “The Monster” Abyss, Raven, Rellik (that’s Killer spelled backwards), and countless others.

In addition, don’t miss the best of the Demon Assassin in Rosemary’s Most Demonic Matches. But the action doesn’t stop there as Abyss counts down his favorite bouts in My Best 5.

Happy Halloween from IMPACT Plus – prepare to be afraid!