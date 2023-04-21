wrestling / News

IMPACT Wrestling Post-Show Commentary Breakdown Released

April 21, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Impact Wrestling Logo, Anthem Media, Ed Nordholm, Bob Ryder Impact Credit: Impact Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling released the post-show commentary from their April 20th show on their official YouTube channel, which you can find below, described as:

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt break down a huge new edition of IMPACT featuring all the fallout from Rebellion on the IMPACT post-show!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading