IMPACT Wrestling Post-Show Commentary Breakdown Released
April 21, 2023 | Posted by
IMPACT Wrestling released the post-show commentary from their April 20th show on their official YouTube channel, which you can find below, described as:
Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt break down a huge new edition of IMPACT featuring all the fallout from Rebellion on the IMPACT post-show!
