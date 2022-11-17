wrestling / News
Impact News: Preview For This Week’s Show, Match For This Week’s Before the Impact
November 16, 2022 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has released a new video previewing this week’s show. You can see the video below:
Tomorrow night at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!
Full preview: https://t.co/l2HrXVQKIj pic.twitter.com/5otY4YxUX3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 16, 2022
– Impact has announced that Andrew Everett will face Yuya Uemura on this week’s Before the Impact, which airs at 7:15 AM on Impact! Plus, YouTube and Facebook.
More Trending Stories
- MJF Says He Can Bring Stability To AEW World Title, Hasn’t Signed A Contract Extension
- Mick Foley Says Vader Had The Stiffest Punches; Compares Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin’s Punches
- First-Ever Iron Survivor Matches Set For NXT Deadline, Rules Revealed
- Note On WWE Contracts For Several Returning Stars