Impact News: Producers For Slammiversary Matches, Dark Match Result

– A new report has the list of producers for tonight’s matches at Impact Slammiversary. according to PWInsider, the following producers worked matches at the PPV:

* Cody Deaner produced the Ultimate X match.

* Deaner and Madison Rayne produced the Knockouts Tag Team Titles bout.

* Tommy Dreamer was the producer for the Monster’s Ball match between Moose and Sami Callihan.

* Lance Storm and Chris Sabin produced Honor No More vs. Team Impact.

* Gail Kim produced the Queen of the Mountain match.

* Storm produced Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander.

– The site also reports that Savannah Evans defeated Alisha Edwards in a pre-show dark match.