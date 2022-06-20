wrestling / News
Impact News: Producers For Slammiversary Matches, Dark Match Result
June 19, 2022 | Posted by
– A new report has the list of producers for tonight’s matches at Impact Slammiversary. according to PWInsider, the following producers worked matches at the PPV:
* Cody Deaner produced the Ultimate X match.
* Deaner and Madison Rayne produced the Knockouts Tag Team Titles bout.
* Tommy Dreamer was the producer for the Monster’s Ball match between Moose and Sami Callihan.
* Lance Storm and Chris Sabin produced Honor No More vs. Team Impact.
* Gail Kim produced the Queen of the Mountain match.
* Storm produced Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander.
– The site also reports that Savannah Evans defeated Alisha Edwards in a pre-show dark match.
