Impact Promotes Knockouts Title Match For Slammiversary

Deonna Purrazzo will defend her Impact Knockouts Title against Trinity at Slammiversary, and Impact sent out a press release hyping the match. As reported, the match was made official on last week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following hyping the match:

Deonna Purrazzo Accepts Trinity’s Challenge for Epic Knockouts World Title Bout at Slammiversary

After victories over KiLynn King, Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans, Trinity declared that she was waiting for the winner of Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace at Under Siege. After “The Virtuosa” emerged from London, ON victorious and retained the Knockouts World Championship, Trinity challenged Deonna to a monumental first time ever match at Slammiversary. Can Trinity continue to shine and complete her journey to becoming Knockouts World Champion, or will the age of the Virtuosa continue long past the July 15 PPV event in Windsor?

IMPACT Wrestling celebrates its 21st anniversary at Slammiversary LIVE July 15th on pay-per-view from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.ca.