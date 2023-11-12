Impact Promotes Tag Match For Final Resolution

Impact Wrestling has released an announcement hyping the tag team match at Final Resolution next month. The company issued the following announcement for the match, which is the first announced for the December 9th Impact+ show:

Zack Sabre Jr Makes IMPACT Debut in Huge Tag Team Main Event at Final Resolution

As the clock ticks down on 2023, one of the biggest stars in all of professional wrestling, Zack Sabre Jr, is set to make his IMPACT debut at Final Resolution. The event will play host to a blockbuster tag team main event as ZSJ teams with Josh Alexander to battle the Motor City Machine Guns, comprised of IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley and X-Division Champion Chris Sabin. ZSJ is the current reigning NJPW World TV Champion and looks to make history as he competes against Shelley and Sabin, and alongside Alexander, for the first time ever.

On December 9th, IMPACT Wrestling presents the last special event of the year, Final Resolution, streaming LIVE on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE from the Don Kolov Arena in Toronto, Canada. Tickets are on-sale now at Revelree.ca.