Impact Rebellion Airing Tonight, Full Card For Show

Impact Rebellion airs tonight on PPV, and the final card is online for the show. You can see the full lineup for the show, which 411 will have live coverage of, below:

* AEW World Title vs. Impact & TNA World Titles Match: Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: FinJuice vs. The Good Brothers

* X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJP

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Fire N’ Flayva vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

* Last Man Standing Match: Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel

* *Violent by Design vs. James Storm, Chris Sabin, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards

* Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers