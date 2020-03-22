wrestling / News
Impact Rebellion Cancelled According to AXS
March 22, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion PPV looks to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The PPV was scheduled for April 19th in New York City, but AXS.com now lists the show as canceled on the ticket sales page.
Impact has yet to make an official announcement about the cancellation. Just three days ago, they announced a new match between Ken Smarock and Sami Callihan for the show.
Impact previously cancelled their Lockdown event and follow-up shows that were scheduled to take place this coming weekend.
