Impact Rebellion Date & Location Announced
January 14, 2023
Impact Rebellion officially has its date and location. On Friday’s Hard to Kill PPV, it was announced that their next PPV would be Rebellion as usual and will take place on April 16th in Toronto, Ontario.
Last year’s Rebellion was in Poughkeepsie, New York. Ticket location for this year’s show will be announced soon.
Impact Rebellion is back in TORONTO!
April 16th!#HardToKill pic.twitter.com/YyOXwZ5ULK
— Joel Pearl | Fightful Overbooked (@JoelPearl) January 14, 2023