wrestling / News

Impact Rebellion Date & Location Announced

January 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Rebellion 2023 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Rebellion officially has its date and location. On Friday’s Hard to Kill PPV, it was announced that their next PPV would be Rebellion as usual and will take place on April 16th in Toronto, Ontario.

Last year’s Rebellion was in Poughkeepsie, New York. Ticket location for this year’s show will be announced soon.

