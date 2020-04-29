wrestling / News

Impact Rebellion Night Two Highlights: Full Metal Mayhem, Joseph Ryan vs. Cousin Jake, More

April 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Full Metal Mayhem Impact Rebellion Havok Rosemary

The highlights have been released for Tuesday night’s Impact Rebellion, including the Full Metal Mayhem match between Rosemary and Havok. You can see the videos below from the event, which aired tonight on AXS TV:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Rebellion, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading