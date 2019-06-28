wrestling / News

Impact Releases New Documentary Going Backstage With LAX For Impact Rebellion

June 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
LAX Impact Rebellion

– Impact Wrestling has released a new extensive documentary looking behind the scenes of LAX’s main event match at Impact Rebellion. You can see the documentary by Fight Network below, which goes backstage with Ortiz and Santana before their Full Metal Mayhem match with the Lucha Bros at the PPV from April.

The documentary is described as follows:

Journey backstage and behind the scenes in this exclusive Fight Network documentary following LAX as they main event Rebellion!

