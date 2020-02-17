wrestling / News

Impact Releases Official Announcement of Alpha-1 Wrestling Coming to Impact Plus

February 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alpha-1 Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has made Sunday’s announcement official, as they sent out a press release confirming that Alpha-1 Wrestling will now air on Impact Plus. You can check out the full press release below, which came after Alpha-1 revealed the news on Twitter on Sunday.

The announcement reads:

IMPACT Plus Video-on-Demand Service Adds New Content from Alpha-1 Wrestling

Alpha-1 Wrestling, a popular Canada-based promotion that has been running shows in Ontario since 2010, will begin airing on the IMPACT Plus digital subscription video-on-demand (VOD) service.

Alpha-1 is the brainchild of founder Ethan Page, who is also one half of the reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The North, along with Josh Alexander.

The first Alpha-1 show to air on IMPACT+ will be Deadly Encounter, which was held on Feb. 16 in Hamilton, Ont. Deadly Encounter will be available on IMPACT Plus this February, along with four additional Alpha-1 shows from 2019.

“Getting the chance to air Alpha-1 Wrestling shows on IMPACT Plus is a great opportunity and a perfect way to further spotlight the talented in-ring performers,” Page said.

The Alpha-1 roster features the promotion’s 2019 Wrestler of the Year, Mark Wheeler; the 2019 Newcomer of the Year, Dan The Dad; as well as 2019 rivals BMD and Justin Sane, among others. In addition, many IMPACT Wrestling stars have competed in an Alpha-1 ring, including Trey of The Rascalz, Josh Alexander of The North, Sami Callihan, Moose and more.

The next major Alpha-1 show is This Is The Way on March 22, featuring in-ring appearances by IMPACT Wrestling stars Eddie Edwards, Moose, Jake Crist, Sami Callihan, Trey and Josh Alexander. The show will premiere on IMPACT Plus in early April.

