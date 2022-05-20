Impact Releases Press Release Hyping Slammiversary Next Month

Impact Slammiversary takes place next month in Nashville, and the company has issued a new press release hyping the show. You can see the release below for the PPV (per PWInsider), which takes place on June 19th and airs live on PPV:

Celebrating 20 Years: IMPACT Wrestling Presents Milestone Matches & Memories At SLAMMIVERSARY Pay-Per-View Event On Sunday, June 19th

Josh Alexander, Mickie James & Gail Kim Will Be In Nashville On June 9-10 To Preview SLAMMIVERSARY, Reflect on IMPACT Anniversary

IMPACT Wrestling celebrates its 20th anniversary on Sunday night, June 19th at the annual SLAMMIVERSARY pay-per-view extravaganza, live from Nashville, Tennessee.

Yep, exactly 20 years to the day of the first-ever IMPACT show, which was held in Huntsville, Alabama, when the company was known as NWA: Total Nonstop Action (NWA-TNA), IMPACT celebrates a bodyslamming milestone, 20 years in the making!

To preview SLAMMIVERSARY 2022 and reflect on the company’s 20-year journey, three IMPACT Wrestling stars will be in Nashville on Thursday and Friday, June 9-10, talking with the media and appearing around Music City. Confirmed to appear in Nashville for the June 9-10 Media Tour are reigning and defending IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, multi-time Knockouts World Champion Mickie James and IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim.

IMPACT Wrestling has back-to-back nights of action-packed, high-energy pro wrestling in Nashville: Sunday and Monday, June 19-20, both emanating from the famed Nashville Fairgrounds. Tickets are now on-sale for both Nashville shows at Eventbrite.com.

SLAMMIVERSARY is shaping up to be yet another can’t-miss show from IMPACT, as World Champion Josh Alexander puts the title on the line against two-time former World Champion Eric Young, the maniacal leader of Violent By Design who also has the homefield advantage as EY is a Nashville resident.

SLAMMIVERSARY will be history-making for the Knockouts Division, with the inaugural Queen Of The Mountain match for the Knockouts World Championship, now held by Tasha Steelz. To retain the title, Steelz must get past Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Deonna Purrazzo and Mia Yim.

Another confirmed SLAMMIVERSARY match is the return of the high-risk, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X – one of the most unique matches in wrestling history and one that helped put IMPACT on the map. Ace Austin’s X-Division Championship will be on the line in the Ultimate X match and he will have to out-maneuver five foes, including Kenny King and “Speedball” Mike Bailey, to retain the X-Division Championship.