wrestling / News

Impact Releases Tenille Dashwood vs. Alisha Edwards Digital Media Championship Qualifier

October 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship

– With all the competitors set for the Impact Digital Media Championship match at Bound For Glory, the company has released the last Digital Media Championship Qualifying match on YouTube featuring Tenille Dashwood vs. Alisha Edwards. You can check out that video in the player below.

Impact Wrestling, Tenille Dashwood

