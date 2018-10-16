Quantcast

 

Impact News: Impact Reportedly Looking To Bring Back Alberto El Patron, Ellsworth Turns Down a Deal, Heat on Wrestlers For Bring late at Bound For Glory

October 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Bound for Glory Impact Wrestling Alberto El Patron

– Impact is reportedly looking to bring back Alberto El Patron. They feel his personal issues have calmed down and that the upside of his name recognition outweighs the risks.

– James Ellsworth, who appeared at Bound for Glory, reportedly turned down a contract offer.

– There was heat on several wrestlers for arriving late for Bound For Glory at the Melrose Ballroom. Pentagon Jr was reportedly very late.

