Impact Reportedly Revealing International Star’s Return This Week

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will reportedly feature the announcement of an international star’s return. As reported, Thursday’s episode will focus on “Hidden Gems” that have not previously been aired on television. PWInsider reports that the episode will feature the announcement of a returning star at TNA Hard to Kill in January.

There’s no word as of yet regarding which star will be announced. Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay were already announced for the January 14th taping in Las Vegas, the day after Hard to Kill. Fightful Select did report that Okada’s appearance is not an indication that he’s signed a new deal or is heading there.

The full lineup for Thursday’s show is:

* Street Fight: PCO vs. Deaner

* Josh Alexander vs. Yuya Uemura

* Alan Angels vs. Laredo Kid

* Dirty Dango & John E. Bravo vs. Tommy Dreamer & Decker

* Savannah Evans & Gisele Shaw vs. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly