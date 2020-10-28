Various News: Impact Responds to Fan’s Simpsons Reference About John E. Bravo’s Shooter, New Match For Pitfighter X3

– Impact Wrestling has no shortage of suspects for who shot John E. Bravo, but cartoon characters appear to be safe from accusation. As noted, last night’s show saw Bravo and Rosemary’s unholy wedding end with Bravo shot and seemingly killed. After a fan shared a Simpsons GIF referencing the famous “Who Shot Mr. Burns” episode (itself a play on “Who Shot JR?”), Impact responded that Maggie Simpson — Mr. Burns’ shooter — is probably not involved:

I believe we can rule out Maggie Simpson at least. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that Casanova Valentine vs. Satu Jinn will take place at their Pitfighter X3 event on November 6th in Millville, New Jersey: