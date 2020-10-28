wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Responds to Fan’s Simpsons Reference About John E. Bravo’s Shooter, New Match For Pitfighter X3
– Impact Wrestling has no shortage of suspects for who shot John E. Bravo, but cartoon characters appear to be safe from accusation. As noted, last night’s show saw Bravo and Rosemary’s unholy wedding end with Bravo shot and seemingly killed. After a fan shared a Simpsons GIF referencing the famous “Who Shot Mr. Burns” episode (itself a play on “Who Shot JR?”), Impact responded that Maggie Simpson — Mr. Burns’ shooter — is probably not involved:
I believe we can rule out Maggie Simpson at least.
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020
– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that Casanova Valentine vs. Satu Jinn will take place at their Pitfighter X3 event on November 6th in Millville, New Jersey:
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
CASANOVA VALENTINE w/RILEY MADSION vs SATU JINN ☠️
Friday November 6th LIVE from THE BLOOD SHED in MILLVILLE NJ #PFX3
LIMITED AMOUNT OF
TICKETS LEFT! ☠️
Tickets – https://t.co/e2un0ZRKR2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/W3XZaMYQQt
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) October 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Says Matt Riddle Going Barefoot Doesn’t Have the Look for a World Champion, Riddle Responds
- Road Dogg Quits Twitter After Recently Debating Shane Helms About Wearing Masks During Pandemic
- Eric Bischoff On Whether WCW Had Interest in Shawn Michaels In 1993, Bret Hart’s Comments On WCW’s Drug Testing Policy
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Creative’s Plan With Lana Table Gimmick