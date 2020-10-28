wrestling / News

Various News: Impact Responds to Fan’s Simpsons Reference About John E. Bravo’s Shooter, New Match For Pitfighter X3

October 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling John E. Bravo

– Impact Wrestling has no shortage of suspects for who shot John E. Bravo, but cartoon characters appear to be safe from accusation. As noted, last night’s show saw Bravo and Rosemary’s unholy wedding end with Bravo shot and seemingly killed. After a fan shared a Simpsons GIF referencing the famous “Who Shot Mr. Burns” episode (itself a play on “Who Shot JR?”), Impact responded that Maggie Simpson — Mr. Burns’ shooter — is probably not involved:

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that Casanova Valentine vs. Satu Jinn will take place at their Pitfighter X3 event on November 6th in Millville, New Jersey:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ICW No Holds Barred, Impact Wrestling, John E. Bravo, The Simpsons, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading