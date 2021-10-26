wrestling / News

Impact News: Rocky Romero Challenges Trey Miguel To X-Division Title Match, Mercedes Martinez Added to Roster

October 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rocky Romero

– Rocky Romero has set his sights on Trey Miguel and his newly-won X-Division Championship following Impact Bound For Glory. Impact released the following promo on Monday of Romero challenging Miguel to a match for the title.

Romero appeared at Bound For Glory in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match.

– Mercedes Martinez is officially listed on the roster for Impact Wrestling, and is on the company’s website as such.

