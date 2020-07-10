Various News: Impact in 60 Preview, 5 Greatest Eric Young Moments, New ROH Digital Series, 6 Best ROH G1 Supercard Moments

– PWInsider reports that Impact in 60 on July 14th will focus on Scott Steiner and his matches against Bobby Lashley and Petey Williams. The July 20th episode will focus on Ladder Matches featuring AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and others.

– Impact Wrestling released this video looking at the 5 greatest Eric Young moments.

– PWInsider reports that ROH is set to debut ROH Roundtable soon, a new digital series featuring ROH stars discussing various topics. The first episode will feature Shane Taylor, Kenny King, Caprice Coleman, Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham discussing the Black Lives Matter movement and racism in wrestling.

– ROH released this video of the 6 greatest ROH Moments from the G1 Supercard.