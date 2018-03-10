Impact, ROH Not Working Together Despite Austin Aries’ 16th Anniversary Appearance

– While Austin Aries’ appearance at the 16th Anniversary PPV may suggest otherwise, ROH and Impact are not working together. PWInsider reports that Impact was not involved in Aries’ appearance at the show, where he challenged Kenny King, and that they may not have even known Aries would appear.

According to the site, Aries is not under contract to Impact and thus can’t be prevented by the company from appearing. He was booked directly by ROH and wouldn’t have needed to clear the appearance.