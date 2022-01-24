Impact News: Sacrifice 2012 Airing on AXS TV, Mickie James Talks Royal Rumble Appearance

– AXS TV will be presenting Sacrifice 2012 this Thursday before this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Xfinity’s TV schedule for AXS TV lists Sacrifice 2012 as starting at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT. That show featured Bobby Roode defending the TNA Championship against Rob Van Dam in a Ladder Match, Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles, and more.

– SiriusXM has released a clip of Mickie James on Busted Open Radio discussing her appearance at this coming weekend’s Royal Rumble: