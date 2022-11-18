Impact News: Sami Callihan Beats Eric Young In Bloody Main Event, Steve Maclin Defeats Tommy Dreamer

– The main event of this week’s Impact Wrestling saw a bloody war between Sami Callihan and Eric Young. Thursday’s show saw Callihan defeat Young in a Double Jeopardy match where you had to make your opponent bleed before you could pin or submit them. Violent By Design attacked Callihan before the match began, skirting their ban from ringside during the match to bust Callihan open. In the end though, Callihan got the win and Young’s group came out to stand over him, looking conflicted:

The conclusion of the @TheEricYoung vs. @TheSamiCallihan match is too graphic for social media, subscribe to @IMPACTPlusApp to see the match in it's entirety – including more of the bloody angles that were not seen in the tv broadcast. ➡️https://t.co/n362K4LmZg#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/FbDnLvyqMU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 18, 2022

– Elsewhere on the show, Steve Maclin defeated Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules match. Maclin went after Dreamer following the win, only to have Bully Ray make the save. Moose came out to help Maclin against Ray and Josh Alexander saved Bully, leading to a staredown between the two before they put Maclin through a table: