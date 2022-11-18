wrestling / News

Impact News: Sami Callihan Beats Eric Young In Bloody Main Event, Steve Maclin Defeats Tommy Dreamer

November 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Sami Callihan Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– The main event of this week’s Impact Wrestling saw a bloody war between Sami Callihan and Eric Young. Thursday’s show saw Callihan defeat Young in a Double Jeopardy match where you had to make your opponent bleed before you could pin or submit them. Violent By Design attacked Callihan before the match began, skirting their ban from ringside during the match to bust Callihan open. In the end though, Callihan got the win and Young’s group came out to stand over him, looking conflicted:

– Elsewhere on the show, Steve Maclin defeated Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules match. Maclin went after Dreamer following the win, only to have Bully Ray make the save. Moose came out to help Maclin against Ray and Josh Alexander saved Bully, leading to a staredown between the two before they put Maclin through a table:

