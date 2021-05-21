wrestling / News
Impact News: Sami Callihan Comes to Moose’s Aid Against Elite, Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace Clip
– Moose found himself confronted by Kenny Omega and his allies on tonight’s Impact Wrestling, only to have Sami Callihan come to his aid. Tonight’s show saw Moose cutting a promo after he earned a title shot against Omega at Impact Under Siege. Omega, Don Callis, and the Good Brothers came out, and things nearly turned into an attack on Moose when Callihan appeared and helped Moose run the Elite off. You can see that clip below:
– Impact shared the following clip of former Knockouts Tag Team Champions Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace do battle on tonight’s show. Ellering picked up the win in the match:
