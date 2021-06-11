wrestling / News
Impact News: Satoshi Kojima Makes Save For Eddie Edwards, W. Morrissey vs. Willie Mack Clip
June 10, 2021 | Posted by
– Satoshi Kojima had Eddie Edwards’ back against Violent By Design on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday night’s episode saw Edwards face Joe Doering in one-on-one competition. When the stable attacked Edwards to cause a DQ, Kojima ran out to make the save as you can see below:
– Impact also posted a clip from the main event, which saw W. Morrissey pick up the win over Willie Mack:
