Impact News: Scott D’Amore Tells Don Callis to Pick a Side, Eddie Edwards Saves FinJuice From The Elite

– Scott D’Amore is sick of Don Callis not doing his job, and told him on Impact to decide whether he’s an EVP or Kenny Omega’s guy. You can see a clip below from tonight’s show, with D’Amore coming up to take issue with Callis playing mind games with the Impact talent and telling him to figure out exactly who he is:

– Speaking of Omega, the Impact and AEW World Champion made his presence known during David Finlay’s match with Karl Anderson on Impact. Omega came out and attacked Finlay as he was about to get the win to cause a DQ. The Elite attempted to attack FinJuice but Eddie Edwards came to the rescue: