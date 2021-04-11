Impact Selling Signed Items Used At Hardcore Justice

Impact is selling some signed items that were put to use at Saturday’s Hardcore Justice event. The company announced that several items are available in their official eBay store including signed steel chairs, the rat trap used on Johnny Swinger, and more:

IMPACT is offering something for everyone from the 3-hour special that aired April 10 on the IMPACT Plus app. Some of the Hardcore Justice collectibles now available are:

** Match-used & Autographed Steel Chairs, including the one from the Career vs. Title Match, Jazz vs. Deonna Purrazzo; as well as the chair from the Knockouts No. 1 Contenders Match, and that chair was signed by the 7 Knockouts who were in the match as well as Kaleb … With a K.

** Match-used & Autographed Garbage Can Lids, including one signed by Brian Myers and Jake Something.

** Match-used & Autographed Toaster Over, signed by Deaner and Willie Mack.

** Match-used & Autographed Rat Trap, signed by Johnny Swinger – and snapped on the hand of Swinger, too.

** Match-used & Autographed Baking Sheets, including one signed by Rhino and Eddie Edwards; and also one from Brian Myers who added a classic inscription: MID-CARDONA SUCKS!

** Match-worn & Autographed T-shirts – from Matt Cardona, Crazzy Steve, Rohit Raju, TJP and others.

** Small Plastic Display Cases filled with the Match-Used Thumb Tacks from the Knockouts Match, along with a match-used canvas swatch, signed by Rosemary & Alisha Edwards.

All IMPACT Wrestling Collectibles have the official IMPACT Hologram to verify the item’s authenticity and autographs.

