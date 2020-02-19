wrestling / News
Impact Sets Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards Part Four, Gut Check’s Return & More For Next Week
February 19, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced matches and segments for next week’s episode, including part four of Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards and the return of the Gut Check. The company announced the matches and segments after this week’s episode. They include:
* Match Four in Best of Five: Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards
* Rob Van Dam vs. Daga
* The return of Gut Check
TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV!
Match 4 between @TheEddieEdwards and @MichaelElgin25
The return of Gutcheck @TherealRVD vs. @Daga_wrestler pic.twitter.com/yvGDuXn3Eq
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 19, 2020
