Impact Sets Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards Part Four, Gut Check’s Return & More For Next Week

February 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced matches and segments for next week’s episode, including part four of Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards and the return of the Gut Check. The company announced the matches and segments after this week’s episode. They include:

* Match Four in Best of Five: Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards
* Rob Van Dam vs. Daga
* The return of Gut Check

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

