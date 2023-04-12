wrestling / News

Impact Shares Documentary Short Of Trey Miguel’s Journey

April 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trey Miguel Impact Slammiversary Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Trey Miguel is on a journey of discovery as a performer and a person, and Impact Wrestling posted a new mini-documentary on him. The company shared the following 24-minute video on Miguel, described as follows:

“Trey Miguel is on the cusp of becoming the face of a new generation of pro wrestling athletes. See how he balances that challenge while fighting his personal demons on a journey to discover who he is in life and in pro wrestling.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Trey Miguel, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading