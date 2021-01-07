wrestling / News

Impact Shares Fan Video of Good Brothers’ AEW Dynamite Debut

January 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 1-6-21 Kenny Omega Good Brothers Young Bucks

Impact Wrestling has released fan footage from the Good Brothers’ big debut on last night’s AEW Dynamite and Bullet Club reunion. As reported last night, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson came out of the crowd at the end of the show to attack Jon Moxley, preventing him from beating down Kenny Omega with a barbed-wire baseball bat. The Young Bucks came out and eventually allied with the trio.

You can see the video below released by Impact and shot from the seats:

