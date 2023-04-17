wrestling / News

Impact Slammiversary, Multiverse United 2 & More Dates Announced

April 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced the dates for Slammiversary, Multiverse United 2 and more. At Sunday night’s Impact Rebellion, the company announced the following dates for their upcoming events:

* Impact Slammiversary: July 15th
* Impact Under Siege: May 16
* Impact Against All Odds: June 9th
* Impact X NJPW Multiverse United 2: August 20th
* Impact Emergence: August 27th

