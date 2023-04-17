Impact Slammiversary, Multiverse United 2 & More Dates Announced

Impact Wrestling has announced the dates for Slammiversary, Multiverse United 2 and more. At Sunday night’s Impact Rebellion, the company announced the following dates for their upcoming events:

* Impact Slammiversary: July 15th

* Impact Under Siege: May 16

* Impact Against All Odds: June 9th

* Impact X NJPW Multiverse United 2: August 20th

* Impact Emergence: August 27th