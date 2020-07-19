wrestling / News
Impact News: Slammiversary Reportedly Showing Strong Buyrate, Tapings Set For Today & Tomorrow, Wale On Impact
July 19, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Slammiversary is said to have done well in terms of buys, according to a new report. According to PWInsider, all early signs are that the show is the strongest PPV for the company “in a long time” in terms of online buyrate.
– The company is set to tape for their next several weeks of Impact Wrestling today and tomorrow in Nashville, Tennessee.
– Wale posted to Twitter to comment on Impact’s popularity over the weekend, as you can see below:
WWE fans be beefin wit AEW fans and vice versa but everybody been showin impact love today ..wrestling Twitter is amazing
— Wale (@Wale) July 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Joey Ryan Address Recent Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him, Reactivates Social Media Accounts
- Details On Original Plans For Gallows and Anderson In Impact Wrestling
- Backstage Notes on Extreme Rules ‘Swamp Fight’ Filming Details & Finish (SPOILERS)
- Backstage Rumor on Impact Wrestling Attempting to Sign Former TNA Names for Upcoming Tapings (Possible Spoiler)