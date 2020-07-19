Impact News: Slammiversary Reportedly Showing Strong Buyrate, Tapings Set For Today & Tomorrow, Wale On Impact

– Impact Slammiversary is said to have done well in terms of buys, according to a new report. According to PWInsider, all early signs are that the show is the strongest PPV for the company “in a long time” in terms of online buyrate.

– The company is set to tape for their next several weeks of Impact Wrestling today and tomorrow in Nashville, Tennessee.

– Wale posted to Twitter to comment on Impact’s popularity over the weekend, as you can see below: