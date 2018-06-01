Various News: Impact Starts TV Tapings Tonight, Preview For Tonight’s MLW: Fusion TV

– Impact Wrestling will be holding TV tapings tonight and tomorrow at St. Clair College. Rich Swann and Joe Hendry will be making their debuts. The company also tapes a One Night Only special on Sunday at the Don Kolov Arena just outside of Toronto, Canada in conjunction with Destiny Wrestling. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– Here is the preview for tonight’s MLW: Fusion TV…

* Jake Hager vs. Jeff Cobb

* Sami Callihan vs. Joey Janela

* Rich Swann Debuts