Impact News: Steve Maclin Makes Debut, Deonna Purrazzo Dumps Susan & Kimber Lee, Satoshi Kojima vs. Rhino Clip

– Steve Maclin made his debut on this week’s Impact Wrestling, and a clip is online. You can see the video below of Maclin defeating Jason Page in his first match for the brand:

– Deonna Purrazzo ended her alliance with Susan and Kimber Lee on this week’s show. As you can see below, Purrazzo told Lee and Susan that she was done with them, which Susan in particular was none too happy about:

– Impact also shared a clip from the main event match between Satoshi Kojima and Rhino, which saw Kojima pick up the win to earn himself and Eddie Edwards a Tag Team Title shot: