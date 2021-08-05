Impact Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW will host an Impact World Tag Team Title match among the bouts for next week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the full card below for the show, which includes the Good Brothers defending their titles against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of the Dark Order.

Dynamite airs next Wednesday from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania live on TNT.

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

* Labor of Jericho #4: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow (MJF as special referee)

* Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

* Dan Lambert appears