wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Tapes TV Tonight & Lineup For Thursday, Kane Appears on Fox Business, New UpUpDownDown
October 16, 2018 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling will tape TV episodes tonight at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Here is the lineup for Thursday’s show…
* Johnny Impact makes his first appearance at Impact Champion
* Trevor Lee vs. Ethan Page
* Allie vs. Alisha Edwards
* Tommy Dreamer vs. Killer Kross
– Kane appeared on FOX Business yesterday, which you can check out here.
– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown…