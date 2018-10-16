Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Impact Tapes TV Tonight & Lineup For Thursday, Kane Appears on Fox Business, New UpUpDownDown

October 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ethan Page vs. Trevor Lee Impact

– Impact Wrestling will tape TV episodes tonight at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Here is the lineup for Thursday’s show…

* Johnny Impact makes his first appearance at Impact Champion
* Trevor Lee vs. Ethan Page
* Allie vs. Alisha Edwards
* Tommy Dreamer vs. Killer Kross

– Kane appeared on FOX Business yesterday, which you can check out here.

– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown…

Impact Wrestling, Kane, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Larry Csonka

