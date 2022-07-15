wrestling / News
Impact News: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary Go In Search of Havok, Chelsea Green Beats Mickie James
– Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary went off on a trip to the Undead Realm in order to find Havok. You can check out the segment below:
Check out what happened when @thetayavalkyrie and @WeAreRosemary went looking for @FearHavok in the UNDEAD REALM!
……Jessica?#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/QCnmlSRNzy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2022
– Chelsea Green picked up a win over Mickie James by getting her feet on the ropes. Later in the show, James said that you’re as only good as your last match and said she was going home:
.@ImChelseaGreen vs @MickieJames is out of control!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/SqIniDm9Lr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2022
Going home?.. What next for Mickie James?!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/mfAK8qUCTg
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Update on Ruby Soho Following Injury Angle On Last Week’s AEW Dynamite
- Ric Flair Takes Shot At Chris Jericho Following AEW Dynamite Segment
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star
- Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In