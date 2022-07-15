wrestling / News

Impact News: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary Go In Search of Havok, Chelsea Green Beats Mickie James

July 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary went off on a trip to the Undead Realm in order to find Havok. You can check out the segment below:

– Chelsea Green picked up a win over Mickie James by getting her feet on the ropes. Later in the show, James said that you’re as only good as your last match and said she was going home:

