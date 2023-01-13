Impact To Name Temporary Authority Figure At Hard to Kill 2023

With Scott D’Amore put out of action by Bully Ray last week, Impact Wrestling is set to name a temporary authority figure at Hard to Kill. Bully Ray put D’Amore, who has been the acting authority figure on television for the company, through a table on last week’s show during the contract signing for Ray’s match with Josh Alexander at Friday’s PPV. D’Amore is out of action for now, but Gail Kim revealed that Anthem will name a new person in charge “for the time being” at the show:

.@gailkimITSME doesn't intend to take @ScottDAmore's place in his absence after last week's brutal attack by @bullyray5150, but the person who will is going to be revealed at #HardToKill TOMORROW LIVE on PPV and @FiteTV. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/XkLsohJJi3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2023