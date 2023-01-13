wrestling / News

Impact To Name Temporary Authority Figure At Hard to Kill 2023

January 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Hard to Kill 2023 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

With Scott D’Amore put out of action by Bully Ray last week, Impact Wrestling is set to name a temporary authority figure at Hard to Kill. Bully Ray put D’Amore, who has been the acting authority figure on television for the company, through a table on last week’s show during the contract signing for Ray’s match with Josh Alexander at Friday’s PPV. D’Amore is out of action for now, but Gail Kim revealed that Anthem will name a new person in charge “for the time being” at the show:

Impact Hard to Kill, Impact Wrestling

