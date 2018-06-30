Quantcast

 

Impact Wrestling News: Tessa Blanchard Featured in New Photo Shoot, Preview for Toronto TV Tapings

June 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tessa Blanchard Mae Young Classic

– Impact Wrestling released some new photos from a recent photo shoot featuring Tessa Blanchard. You can check out one of the photos and the tweet on the gallery below.

– Impact Wrestling has released a preview for the promotion’s live TV tapings in Toronto that are set for July 23 and 24. Tickets for the tapings are on sale now.

