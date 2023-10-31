Impact Thanks Fans Following Conclusion Of UK Tour, Brian Myers Comments

Impact Wrestling took to social media to thank fans following the completion of their first UK tour. The company posted to Twitter on Monday after their last show on the tour, writing:

“And just like that, our first UK tour in nearly 8 years is done! A massive THANK YOU to the roster, production team, partners, the local crews, incredible venues & mostly, to

@ScottDAmore for getting us here.” “There’s nothing more special than an TNA/IMPACT UK tour. Finally and most importantly, thank you to YOU, the fans. Without you we wouldn’t be here and because of you… WE… ARE… BACK!!”

Brian Myers also commented on the tour concluding, writing:

“19 & a half years in the business. This was hands down the best & most fulfilling international tour of my career. The @IMPACTWRESTLING roster is special. We play hard, we party hard. We’re a family. We lift each other up to be the best versions of ourselves. Most of all, we all love professional wrestling. Thank You. 2024. TNA is F’n Back! Join us.”

There's nothing more special than an TNA/IMPACT UK tour. Finally and most importantly, thank you to YOU, the fans. Without you we wouldn't be here and because of you… WE… ARE… BACK!! 2/2 📸Coventry Night 2 #IMPACTUK pic.twitter.com/rEp1DIc2Yr — IMPACT Wrestling UK (@IMPACTUK) October 30, 2023