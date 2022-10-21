wrestling / News

Impact News: Tickets For December Tapings On Sale, New PCO Shirt, Full Victory Road 2009 Video

October 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Tickets are now on sale for Impact Wrestling’s tapings in December. The tapings take place on December 9th and 10th in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles F. Dodge City Center, and yoy can get them here.

– A new PCO shirt has been released, which you can see here.

– Impact released the full Victory Road 2009 PPV online, as you can see below:

