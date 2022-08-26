wrestling / News
Impact News: Time Machine Pick Up Win In Impact Wrestling Main Event, Heath Takes Out Eddie Edwards
– Time Machine picked up a win in the main event of tonight’s Impact Wrestling. KUSHIDA, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin defeated Violent by Design on tonight’s show, and you can see some clips from the match below:
Violent By Design VS Time Machine in a 6 Man Tag Team Match goes down RIGHT NOW in our MAIN EVENT on #IMPACTonAXSTV! @fakekinkade @SuperChrisSabin @TheEricYoung @CodyDeaner @bigjoedoering pic.twitter.com/zqTenVGPKn
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2022
Some Time Splitter ACTION!@fakekinkade #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/NehL8yI4yk
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2022
Time Machine is taking it to @TheEricYoung!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/YWBCp3oAxK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2022
Violent By Design has turned the match around! Time Machine is in trouble! @bigjoedoering @TheEricYoung @CodyDeaner #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/DLxqJL34GG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2022
VIOLENT Elbow Drop from @bigjoedoering!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/zA2ODg3sAo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2022
Time Machine TAKES FLIGHT on #IMPACTonAXSTV!!!@SuperChrisSabin @fakekinkade pic.twitter.com/3kjzM2tdkZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2022
CRADLE SHOCK! @SuperChrisSabin @fakekinkade #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/iHeIhPSs0C
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2022
– Heath wiped out Eddie Edwards on tonight’s show as Edwards cut a promo on Josh Alexander. Edwards and Alexander are set to face off for the latter’s World Championship at Bound For Glory:
The #1 Contender @TheEddieEdwards had words for @Walking_Weapon! ….and @HEATHXXII strikes YET AGAIN!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ukrNAuX0GF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Details On The Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara Incident That Led To Kingston’s Suspension
- More On Thunder Rosa’s Injury, Rosa Reportedly Has Heat With Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker
- Details On Original Plan For Women’s Title Match At AEW All Out (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Update on WWE Reportedly Contacting AEW Talent