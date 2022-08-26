wrestling / News

Impact News: Time Machine Pick Up Win In Impact Wrestling Main Event, Heath Takes Out Eddie Edwards

August 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Time Machine Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Time Machine picked up a win in the main event of tonight’s Impact Wrestling. KUSHIDA, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin defeated Violent by Design on tonight’s show, and you can see some clips from the match below:

– Heath wiped out Eddie Edwards on tonight’s show as Edwards cut a promo on Josh Alexander. Edwards and Alexander are set to face off for the latter’s World Championship at Bound For Glory:

