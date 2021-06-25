wrestling / News

Impact News: Tommy Dreamer Staying In New On-Screen Role, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan Clip

June 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Tommy Dreamer

– Tommy Dreamer will remain as Anthem’s representative in Impact Wrestling, as revealed on tonight’s show. As you can see in the clip below, Dreamer revealed that Anthem’s board has asked him to stay on as their consultant:

– Impact posted the following clip of Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan from this week’s show. Purrazzo defeated Susan and then said she was done with both Susan and Kimber Lee:

Deonna Purrazzo, Impact Wrestling, Tommy Dreamer

