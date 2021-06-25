wrestling / News
Impact News: Tommy Dreamer Staying In New On-Screen Role, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan Clip
June 24, 2021
– Tommy Dreamer will remain as Anthem’s representative in Impact Wrestling, as revealed on tonight’s show. As you can see in the clip below, Dreamer revealed that Anthem’s board has asked him to stay on as their consultant:
.@THETOMMYDREAMER will be overseeing things in IMPACT as a consultant. #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/fXGe5DL28q
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 25, 2021
– Impact posted the following clip of Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan from this week’s show. Purrazzo defeated Susan and then said she was done with both Susan and Kimber Lee: