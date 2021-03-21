wrestling / News
Impact News: Top 5 Moments From Last Week’s Impact Wrestling, Backstage Video, Full BTI Match
March 21, 2021 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has released its top 5 moments from last week’s episode. You can see the video below, and our full review of last week’s episode here.
– The company also released their weekly video looking at the most recent episode’s backstage segments, as well as the Black Taurus vs. Luster the Legend match that aired on Before the Impact:
