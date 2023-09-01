Impact Turning Point Set For UK In October, Will Ospreay Set To Compete

Impact Wrestling is bringing Turning Point to the UK in October, and Will Ospreay will be in action. The company announced on Thursday that the show will take place on October 27th in Newcastle with Ospreay in action and more.

Tickets for the event are available here. The show is described as follows:

After the successful Down Under Tour in Australia, IMPACT Wresting will head back overseas this October for the UK Invasion Tour! These will be IMPACT’s first major British shows in almost eight years and will feature exclusive championship matches.