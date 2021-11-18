Impact News: TV Tapings Set For This Weekend, John E. Bravo’s Father Passes Away, Digital Media Title #1 Contender’s Match

– Impact Wrestling is taping the next episodes of its TV series this coming weekend. The promotion will tape on Sunday and Monday at Samstown Live in Las Vegas following Impact Turning Point on Saturday.

– PWInsider reports that John E. Bravo’s father passed away earlier this week. On behalf of 411, our condolences to Bravo and his family.

– The company posted a new match online with Matthew Rehwoldt vs Alisha vs Jake Something vs Chelsea Green for the #1 contendership to the Impact Digital Media Championship. Green pinned Alisha to win the title shot.