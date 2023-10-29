Impact UK Invasion Results 10.28.23: Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw, More

Impact Wrestling held a live event on Saturday night in Coventry, England and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Frankie Kazarian def. Leon Slater

* Emersyn Jayne & Jordynne Grace def. Dani Luna & Deonna Purrazzo

* Rich Swann def. Amir Jordan

* Brian Myers def. Grado

* Moose def. Rhino

* Eddie Edwards def. Joe Hendry

* Trinity def. Gisele Shaw

* Eric Young & Josh Alexander def. Chris Sabin & Frankie Kazarian and Subculture