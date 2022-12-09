wrestling / News

Impact News: Uncut Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey Match To Be Released, Footage From After the Match

December 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Josh Alexander Mike Bailey Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Tonight’s hour-long main event between Josh Alexander and Mike Bailey is getting a great reaction, and the full uncut video will be released online tomorrow. Impact announced that the full 60 minute match will be released tomorrow on YouTube at noon ET:

– Impact also released footage backstage after the match, with Kenny King interrupting an ovation for Bailey and Alexander to spit water at and shove Bailey:

