Impact News: Uncut Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey Match To Be Released, Footage From After the Match
Tonight’s hour-long main event between Josh Alexander and Mike Bailey is getting a great reaction, and the full uncut video will be released online tomorrow. Impact announced that the full 60 minute match will be released tomorrow on YouTube at noon ET:
Tomorrow. 12pm ET. Be there. https://t.co/Dl7LWuHzQC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 9, 2022
– Impact also released footage backstage after the match, with Kenny King interrupting an ovation for Bailey and Alexander to spit water at and shove Bailey:
EXCLUSIVE: Everyone BUT @KennyKingPb2 showed their respect for @SpeedballBailey and @Walking_Weapon going 60 mins in one of the best matches in IMPACT history!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/lN2Mfw7tbs
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 9, 2022
